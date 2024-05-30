David J. Benjamin Sells 16,700 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,576.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 289,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.81 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

