Decheng Capital LLC Invests $28.85 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,940,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,845,000. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for about 8.1% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 995,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 878.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 153,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

In related news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 1,353,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

