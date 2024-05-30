Decheng Capital LLC Invests $5.72 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000. Lantheus comprises approximately 1.6% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lantheus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,295 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $80.95. 151,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $94.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

