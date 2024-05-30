Decheng Capital LLC Takes $8.16 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. Krystal Biotech accounts for about 2.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $30,045,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.