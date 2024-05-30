Decheng Capital LLC Takes Position in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,980,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Cue Health makes up 0.4% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Cue Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cue Health in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Cue Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLTH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 482,406,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Cue Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 67.82% and a negative net margin of 526.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cue Health Inc operates as a healthcare technology company. It provides the Cue Health platform that offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point-of-care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a range of health and wellness needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.