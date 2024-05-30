Decheng Capital LLC Takes Position in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,980,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Cue Health makes up 0.4% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Cue Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cue Health in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Cue Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ HLTH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 482,406,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Cue Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 67.82% and a negative net margin of 526.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Cue Health Profile
Cue Health Inc operates as a healthcare technology company. It provides the Cue Health platform that offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point-of-care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a range of health and wellness needs.
