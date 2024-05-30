Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 387.6% in May

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 387.6% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,451. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

