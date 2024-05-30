Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 387.6% in May

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 387.6% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,451. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
