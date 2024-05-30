Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $145.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.47.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

DLR stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $144.44. 538,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.