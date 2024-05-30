Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.68. 289,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

