Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.14. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Diamondhead Casino Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Diamondhead Casino

(Get Free Report)

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.