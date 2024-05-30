DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $256.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $243.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.45. The company had a trading volume of 348,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,135. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

