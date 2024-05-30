Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dino Polska Price Performance

DNOPY traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 4,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Dino Polska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.