Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dino Polska Price Performance
DNOPY traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 4,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $62.80.
Dino Polska Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dino Polska
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.