Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.44. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

