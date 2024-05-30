DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 96.4% against the dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $787.25 million and approximately $96.34 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is magiceden.io/runes/doggotothemoon. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is 0.0066617 USD and is up 16.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $78,373,039.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magiceden.io/runes/DOGGOTOTHEMOON.”

