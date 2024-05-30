Dollar General Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.47. 1,793,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $204.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

