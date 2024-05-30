Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.