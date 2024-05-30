Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Dominari

In other news, President Kyle Michael Wool acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $25,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $68,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 31,444 shares of company stock worth $90,278 in the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari Stock Performance

Dominari stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 9,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165. Dominari has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari ( NASDAQ:DOMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

