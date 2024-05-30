Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of D stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.