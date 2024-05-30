Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.59

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 226477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Dorian LPG’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 16.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

