DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,234,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 261,626 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 191,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DLY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 185,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

