Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Dover has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dover to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 1.1 %

Dover stock opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.33. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.