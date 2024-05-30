DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 over the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 215.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 370,839 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

