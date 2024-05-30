Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the April 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dundee Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.54. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

