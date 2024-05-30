Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.0 %

DUOL stock opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.17 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,921 shares of company stock valued at $27,371,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 1,383.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Duolingo by 16.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Duolingo by 39.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

