DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,711 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,795.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,598,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,238,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 10,956 shares of company stock worth $97,223 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 57.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 437,593 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 430,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 136,685 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 61.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

