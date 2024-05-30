Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $198.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as high as $182.21 and last traded at $180.99, with a volume of 10868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DY. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

