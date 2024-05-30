EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Update

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the April 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BSVO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,646. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

