Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires A$1,051,600.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.52 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,051,600.00 ($701,066.67).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nicholas Politis acquired 200,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.47 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,396,000.00).
- On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.02 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$601,050.00 ($400,700.00).
Eagers Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend
About Eagers Automotive
Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagers Automotive
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.