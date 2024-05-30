Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires A$1,051,600.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.52 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,051,600.00 ($701,066.67).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nicholas Politis acquired 200,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.47 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,396,000.00).

On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.02 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$601,050.00 ($400,700.00).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

About Eagers Automotive

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 67.27%.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

