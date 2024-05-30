Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Update

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 698,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Earlyworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,060. Earlyworks has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

Earlyworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.