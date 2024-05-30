Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Update

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 698,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Earlyworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,060. Earlyworks has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.
Earlyworks Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Earlyworks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.