East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Stock Price Up 9.3%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.70. 88,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 526% from the average session volume of 14,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Up 9.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

