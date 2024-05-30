Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) vs. CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Critical Analysis

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CEMIG has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 14.81% 22.80% 10.00% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -21.76% -16.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CEMIG and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $7.38 billion 0.73 $1.15 billion $0.40 4.74 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $310,000.00 60.15 -$1.71 million ($0.35) -9.60

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEMIG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CEMIG and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEMIG currently has a consensus target price of $2.12, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Summary

CEMIG beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

