EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Insider Sells C$4,350,200.00 in Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) insider Lions Investment Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$4,350,200.00.
EcoSynthetix Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of ECO stock opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$256.73 million, a PE ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.46. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.77.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.32 million for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
