Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 320 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $281.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

