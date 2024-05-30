Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 in the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

