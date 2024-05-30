Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,892 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

