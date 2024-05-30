Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $441.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $457.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.