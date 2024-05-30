Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 581.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,734.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,620.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3,514.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

