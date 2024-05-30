Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $133.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,557,543 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

