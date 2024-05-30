Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 329,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,109,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COST opened at $806.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $747.18 and its 200-day moving average is $701.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $501.59 and a 12 month high of $816.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

