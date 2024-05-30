Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $196,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,476,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $18,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

