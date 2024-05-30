Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $325,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

