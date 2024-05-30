Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 16,363 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 2.3 %

Teradyne stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $146.52. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.