Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,020 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 179.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

