Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

