ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282,058.18 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $282,058.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,497.06 or 0.99997592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00112344 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003809 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02718608 USD and is down -47.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,671.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

