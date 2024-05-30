Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shares Up 1.6%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 620 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 620 ($7.92). 13,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 29,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.79).

Elixirr International Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 557.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £293.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,823.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Elixirr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.