Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emera

Emera Stock Performance

TSE EMA traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$46.72. 224,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$56.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.