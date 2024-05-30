Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after buying an additional 1,108,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

EPD opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

