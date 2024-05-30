Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 25,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 75,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $519.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $35,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,041.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter S. Kim bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $35,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,041.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $151,227 and sold 12,475 shares valued at $188,963. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

