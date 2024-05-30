EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $122.25 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $910.92 million and $122.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000981 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001176 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001194 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,464,875 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

