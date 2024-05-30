Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.69 on Wednesday, hitting $760.02. 357,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $766.14 and a 200 day moving average of $805.99. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.